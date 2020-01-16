Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui forwards his resignation to PM Imran Khan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui forwarded on Thursday his resignation as the minister for information technology to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Siddiqui had announced his resignation on January 12, saying that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had failed to deliver on its promises.

“In view of my decision not to continue as member of the federal cabinet, I hereby tender my resignation as federal minister for information technology and telecommunication w.e.f (with effect from) 12th January, 2020,” he stated.

“It is requested that my resignation may be accepted accordingly,” Siddiqui added.

