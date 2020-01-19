Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Politics

Imran Khan has only made people cry: Marriyum Aurangzeb

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had only made the people cry in the last 16 months.

She said so while commenting on inflation and wheat crisis in the country. The PML-N spokesperson said the government had been indifferent to the people’s worries.

“People from every walk of life including education, health and business are complaining,” she said. “Imran sahib descended upon the nation as a punishment.”

Aurangzeb said that 82% increase in food prices was an evidence of the government’s indifference.

She questioned how a government could provide 10 million jobs and 5 million homes, when it could not even provide subsidised food items.

“Imran sahib, you have only fulfilled the promise to make the people cry in these 16 months,” the PML-N spokesperson added.

