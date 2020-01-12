Govt plotted to assassinate me, alleges Rana Sanaullah

Says a source informed him that 'he'd be targeted'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Rana Sanaullah alleged on Sunday that the government had plans to assassinate him.

"I was informed by a source that you will be targeted," Sanaullah said in an interview with SAMAA TV. "Your car will be fired upon."

He said he had apprised many people, including his party leadership, of the information he had received.

The PML-N lawmaker said he only came to know that he was booked for smuggling drugs, when he was produced before a court the day after his arrest.

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi said that he wasn't aware of anything pertaining to the case, he quoted three cabinet members who he said had spoken to him.

"Afridi said there they had no footage or video," Sanaullah added.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The Anti-Narcotics Force had claimed to have recovered drugs from his car.

He remained in prison for almost 6 months. However, the Lahore High Court granted him bail on December 26 because of “lapses in the prosecution’s case”.

Reached for comment on Sanaullah's statement, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah rejected it saying the "government does not do it".

The minister said a government is like "both mother and father" for citizens of the state.

"It may slap a person to tell them to fix themselves, but it doesn't kill," he added.

