Government’s coalition partners are blackmailing PM Khan: analyst

Says he needs to immediately sack some team members

Bhatti told this to anchorperson Ali Haider during SAMAA TV show Awaz Tuesday night.

He said PM Khan had made it clear in a cabinet meeting that he would go for a mid-term election if the current situation didn’t improve.

The analyst said PTI’s coalition partners were demanding ministries and funds for their constituencies. “It’s a fight for ministries and funds, not for the people,” he said.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, a coalition partner of the PTI, recently quit the federal cabinet, saying that the ruling party had failed to deliver on its promises.

Referring to the political situation of the country, Bhatti said PM Khan wasn't currently as powerful as he was on July 25, 2018.

The premier may land in trouble if he didn’t take better decisions and immediately sack some of his team members, he added.

The analyst said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was also using his connections to make trouble for the prime minister.