Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

ECP wants Bilawal to explain contradictions in his tax returns

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ECP wants Bilawal to explain contradictions in his tax returns

The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to explain the contradictions in the value of his assets and tax returns.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, Bilawal is to appear before the commission on January 14.

The ECP has asked the PPP leader to either appear personally or through his lawyer to explain why he did not submit the ‘correct details’ in his income tax returns.

The commission had earlier written a number of letters to Bilawal on the same matter.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, it is mandatory for parliamentarians to submit yearly statements of the assets owned by them, their spouse and dependents.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bilawal bhutto zardari ECP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Girls rally, Scooty, Girls riding
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.