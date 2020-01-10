ECP wants Bilawal to explain contradictions in his tax returns

The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to explain the contradictions in the value of his assets and tax returns.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, Bilawal is to appear before the commission on January 14.

The ECP has asked the PPP leader to either appear personally or through his lawyer to explain why he did not submit the ‘correct details’ in his income tax returns.

The commission had earlier written a number of letters to Bilawal on the same matter.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, it is mandatory for parliamentarians to submit yearly statements of the assets owned by them, their spouse and dependents.

