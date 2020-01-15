Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
Don’t see any threat to government: Jahangir Tareen

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Says MQM will return to cabinet

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said on Wednesday that there was no threat to the government and it would complete its five-year term.

“Our government is not facing any difficulty," Tareen told reporters. “The people of Muttahida [Qaumi Movement-Pakistan] left the cabinet but not the government.”

On January 12, the MQM-P had quit the federal cabinet, saying that the ruling party had failed to deliver on its promises.

Tareen believes that the Karachi-based party will return to the cabinet very soon.

The PTI leader said the government was talking to all of its partners, including the Grand Democratic Alliance and Akhtar Mengal’s Balochistan National Party.

He said they had already “settled” their issues.

