Disgruntled PTI MPAs team up against govt, bureaucracy in Punjab

They want development work in remote areas

Around 20 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Punjab Assembly have formed their own separate group in an attempt to force the provincial government and bureaucracy to start development work in “remote areas”, PTI Punjab MPA Sardar Shahabuddin confirmed Monday.

Shahabuddin was elected to the Punjab Assembly from Layyah. All these MPAs belong to “remote areas” of the province, he said, in an interview with SAMAA TV.

“Our main agenda is development,” Shahabuddin said. “Some people had reservations over the local administration.”

The PTI MPA said they wanted to tell the bureaucrats that they didn’t want them to do anything wrong but “legitimate” work.

“Our remote areas should be treated equal to Lahore and Faisalabad, which is also the manifesto of the PTI,” he said.

Shahabuddin said they would go to any length to have their issues resolved.

“We do politics for honour. If we are not given respect, then there will be no party, government or bureaucracy,” he said. “We will go against everyone.”

The PTI lawmaker claimed that at least 10 more lawmakers were willing to commit to their cause.

The PTI government in Punjab may also land in trouble if these 20 MPAs decide to change their loyalties.

A party needs minimum 186 seats to form its government in the province. The PTI has 181 MPAs and the support of 10 members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in the assembly.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is the second largest party with 165 seats, whereas the Pakistan Peoples Party has seven seats in the house.

