Are political parties actually busy fooling the masses in Pakistan?

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Everyone speaks of democracy in Pakistan but to suit their own individual interests.

There’s a perception in Pakistan that whoever maintains cordial ties with the establishment remains in power.

SAMAA TV’s Anchorperson Nadeem Malik narrated the country’s brief political history on his show Nadeem Malik Live Wednesday night.

He recounted how PML-N supporters mocked PTI loyalists on social media by labelling the latter as “boot polishers”.

The anchorperson said that it appeared as if some competition was on between the major political parties in this regard.

He said that Nawaz Sharif summoned a party meeting in London and directed party officials “unconditionally support” the government on General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension.

But the PTI went a step ahead in its amendments made to the Army Act, the anchorperson opined.

He asked the participants why all these political parties were fooling the masses, if it was all about polishing the boots.

The panelists included PTI’s Usman Dar, PPP’s Naz Baloch and PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Watch the video to know how they responded on the show.

