Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
Politics

Punjab health minister criticises Nawaz after café picture goes viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV

Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid says that the fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif do not reveal any new information.

Nawaz is currently in London after being given a “one-time” permission to travel abroad on humanitarian grounds. His bail expires on December 25.

He was criticised after his pictures from a London café went viral on social media on Monday. Rashid was irked over it too.

She even asked for his fresh medical reports from Nawaz’s personal physician, Dr Adnan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Punjab health minister said the diagnosis shown in the reports reveal nothing new.

According to Dr Adnan, Nawaz will soon have a positron emission tomography (PET) scan at the London Bridge Hospital. Rashid asked why he couldn’t go through with the procedure in Pakistan?

She added Nawaz was given relief because he was adamant about going abroad.

“The court had granted relief for medical treatment, not for sightseeing,” she said.

Rashid inquired that on what basis the Sharif family is asking for an extension in Nawaz’s relief.

“[Sharifs] say Nawaz’s health is worsening, but he appears to be busy in socialising and touring different places,” she said.

She concluded that there’s contradictions in the statements of Dr Adnan.

