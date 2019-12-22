Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Politics

We believe judges will give Musharraf justice: MQM-P

2 hours ago
Party held rally in Karachi to express solidarity with Musharraf

MQM-Pakistan leader Amir Khan said on Sunday that his party believes that the judge will provide justice to former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

“If anyone thinks that this [the rally] is against the judiciary… it’s absolutely not like this,” Khan said while addressing a rally in Karachi. The MQM-P held a rally in the city’s Liaquatabad to express solidarity with Musharraf.

On December 17, a special court had awarded the former military dictator death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution in the high treason case.

The MQM, once led by Altaf Hussain, was an ally of the former military dictator from 2001 to 2008. The party even staged rallies in his support.

It is also accused of waging attacks on rallies of supporters of former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry on May 12, 2007. The clashes had left at least 48 people dead in Karachi.

The party is now led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is also part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

Addressing the rally, Siddiqui said that the language in the verdict against Musharraf didn’t only hurt an individual but a whole school of thought and the nation.

In the detailed judgment, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth had said in paragraph 66 that “we direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

The judge has been under criticism from Musharraf’s supporters after the detailed verdict was released. The federal government even announced that it will file a reference against the judge in the Supreme Judicial Council.

However, the reference hasn’t been filed yet.

