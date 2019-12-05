Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

‘Unused govt land not PM’s property to sell at expos’

10 mins ago
‘Unused govt land not PM’s property to sell at expos’

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar says unused government land is not the personal property of the prime minister that can be sold at expos.

His tweet was a reaction to the PTI government’s decision to sell state-owned unused land at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, it was decided that properties worth billions of rupees that were not being utilised will be used “in a productive manner for the welfare of the people.”

PM Khan had said that the money earned from the unused properties will be spent on welfare of the masses and improvement of basic facilities such as schools, colleges and hospitals.

The Prime Minister directed the Asset Management Committee, relevant federal departments and provincial governments that all matters pertaining to identified properties be sorted out in the next one week so that they could be efficiently used.

Privatisation Secretary Rizwan Malik informed the meeting that every ministry was given directions to identify at least three properties in light of the cabinet decisions.

He said in the first phase, various ministries have so far identified thirty two properties.

These would be marketed at the Dubai Expo to attract foreign investment, he had said.

Babar, however, took to his Twitter and cited Article 174 (5) of the Constitution.

It says that the transfer of land by the federal government or a provincial government shall be regulated by law.

The six-month-long expo in Dubai is scheduled to start on October 20, 2020

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Dubai Expo Farhatullah Babar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Farhatullah Babar, Dubai Expo, 2020, Imran Khan, government, federal, land
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Pakistanis take to the streets for Students Solidarity March
Pakistanis take to the streets for Students Solidarity March
Court won't return car of woman who abused traffic cop
Court won’t return car of woman who abused traffic cop
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.