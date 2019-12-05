‘Unused govt land not PM’s property to sell at expos’

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar says unused government land is not the personal property of the prime minister that can be sold at expos.

His tweet was a reaction to the PTI government’s decision to sell state-owned unused land at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, it was decided that properties worth billions of rupees that were not being utilised will be used “in a productive manner for the welfare of the people.”

PM Khan had said that the money earned from the unused properties will be spent on welfare of the masses and improvement of basic facilities such as schools, colleges and hospitals.

The Prime Minister directed the Asset Management Committee, relevant federal departments and provincial governments that all matters pertaining to identified properties be sorted out in the next one week so that they could be efficiently used.

Privatisation Secretary Rizwan Malik informed the meeting that every ministry was given directions to identify at least three properties in light of the cabinet decisions.

He said in the first phase, various ministries have so far identified thirty two properties.

These would be marketed at the Dubai Expo to attract foreign investment, he had said.

Babar, however, took to his Twitter and cited Article 174 (5) of the Constitution.

It says that the transfer of land by the federal government or a provincial government shall be regulated by law.

The six-month-long expo in Dubai is scheduled to start on October 20, 2020

