There’s a nexus between NAB and govt: Akram Durrani

Akram Durrani, head of the opposition’s Rahbar Committee, said on Saturday there was nexus between the National Accountability Bureau and the government.

Speaking at a press conference, Durrani said anyone speaking against the government was being arrested.

“The arrests being made these days are weird,” he said. “Ahsan Iqbal was also arrested for speaking against the government.”

The Rahbar Committee head termed the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi “shameful”.

On NAB’s call-up notice to Bilawal Bhutto in the fake accounts case, Durrani said the notice was sent because the PPP chairman talked about the freedom of media and public.

“Former chief justice of Pakistan had himself removed Bilawal’s name [from the Exit Control List], but now NAB has called him up,” he said.

“When we speak of a nexus between the government and NAB, then it irks them.”

The Rahbar Committee head said the government curtailed NAB’s powers through an ordinance in order to save its friends.

“It is clear that this is NAB-Niazi nexus,” he added.

Durrani said the opposition did not want confrontation among institutions. However, he questioned what would happen if all the institutions were made controversial.

“It would not be in favour of the country, if the government pitted institutions against each other,” the Rahbar Committee head added.

Prior to the press conference, Durrani chaired a session of the Rahbar Committee. The committee discussed the legislation regarding extension in army chief’s tenure, Musharraf treason case verdict and arrests by NAB.

