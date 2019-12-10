Sindh, centre lock horns over Umerkot SSP transfer

Sindh government has decided that it will not remove Umerkot SSP Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh from his post after he was asked to report to the establishment division by the federal government on Monday.

SSP Ahmed was transferred after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan over his conduct. The policeman has been accused of registering a fake case against PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh and misbehaving with the voters of Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

The federal government summoned a reply from the chief secretary and the IG over the police officer. He was asked to report to the establishment division after the said officials failed to submit a reply.

Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to Sindh CM on information, remarked that the federal government transfers a police officer posted in Sindh and then has the audacity to go to the NAB office.

“They should not be interfering in a province’s affairs,” he said while speaking to the media on Tuesday. If they think that the PPP will be scared because of these tactics, then they are wrong. PTI should worry about its own future.

He even criticised the role of the governor in the entire scenario. He claimed that the governor should serve the people by fulfilling his constitutional responsibility.

The governor is bound by the law to listen to the chief minister, cabinet and provincial assembly.

“If you [the governor] want to serve the people then follow the Constitution,” he remarked. “For how long will the federal government interfere in Sindh’s matters?” This does not happen in Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They why is only Sindh being treated this way, he asked.

