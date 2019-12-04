Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

Shehbaz summons meeting of senior PML-N leaders in London

3 mins ago
Shehbaz summons meeting of senior PML-N leaders in London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of senior party leaders in London, sources within the PML-N said Wednesday.

Shehbaz has been in London since November 20 on account of the treatment of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N president summoned the meeting in London on Thursday, the sources said.

Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb would leave for London Thursday, they added.

The meeting would ponder over the matter of legislation on extension in the army chief’s tenure, according to the sources.

Party leaders would discuss the appointment of chief election commissioner among other affairs.

The matter of freezing of Shehbaz Sharif and his family’s assets would also come under discussion, the sources added.

