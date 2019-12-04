Shehbaz accuses govt of working with NAB to target opposition

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif claims that the alleged alliance between Imran Khan Niazi and the National Accountability Bureau is responsible for his assets being frozen. The alliance, however, failed to bear fruit.

The opposition leader was addressing a press conference in London on Wednesday a day after NAB issued orders to freeze 13 of his properties in Lahore, Haripur, and Doonga Gali.

He remarked that a high court had given him bail in two corruption cases on merit.

The former Punjab CM criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government for their policies.

“Imran Khan is a master of U-turns,” he claimed. “I have never seen a bigger liar than him. He is just trying to divide the nation.” He is egoistic, angry and considers himself bigger than Pakistan. No one has any doubt that this man has targeted the opposition. They could’ve spent this time in improving Pakistan’s economy, Shehbaz added. “Where are those 10 million jobs that they promised?”

The PML-N has been lauded for completing all its development projects in a transparent manner, he added.

