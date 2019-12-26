Sanaullah granted bail because of ‘lapses in prosecution’s case’: court

Rana Sanaullah was granted bail because of the “lapses in the prosecution’s case”, according to the court verdict released on Thursday.

Sanaullah will be released today after his bail was approved on December 24. He was arrested on July 1 after 15 kilogrammes of heroin were recovered from his Land Cruiser.

The prosecution told the court that the ANF had been monitoring Sanaullah’s movements for a few days and they received credible information that drugs were being carried in a car similar to the one Sanaullah has.

The PML-N leader, however, argued that a false case was registered against him for political victimisation “as the petitioner being a vocal leader of the opposition was openly criticising the policies of the sitting government”, says the court document.

Judge Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed, who wrote the judgement, said that the ANF had claimed that Sanaullah was “involved in smuggling of narcotics and operating a network in Faisalabad and Lahore” but the force didn’t ask for remand of other suspects in the case. This “ indicates that the investigating agency was not interested in unearthing the activities of the petitioner regarding the smuggling of narcotics”, the judge wrote in the order, adding that the force had asked for Sanaullah’s judicial remand and not physical remand.

“Political victimisation in our country is an open secret,” says the order. “But in such cases, the benefit of the doubt always goes to the [suspect] even at bail stage,” it adds.

The court noted that the force also didn’t prepare any recovery memos at the place of recovery, didn’t investigate Sanaullah to unearth the smuggling network and sent only 20 grammes of heroin to a lab for testing rather than all of it.

“The guilt of the petitioner needs further probe and his case calls for further inquiry,” the judge says in the order.

