Rana Sanaullah demands judicial inquiry into allegations against him

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Rana Sanaullah demanded on Thursday a judicial inquiry into allegations of drug smuggling against him.

Sanaullah demanded so at a press conference he addressed in Faisalabad, hours after his release from prison.

He was arrested on July 1 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The Anti-Narcotics Force had claimed to have recovered drugs from his car.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N lawmaker was granted bail by the Lahore High Court because of “lapses in the prosecution’s case”.

Speaking at the press conference, he said he was grateful to Almighty Allah for his release. “I am also thankful to party leaders for supporting me in a difficult time.”

The PML-N lawmaker said that some people were bent on portraying a lie as a truth, but they didn’t get a chance. He also narrated the details of his arrest on July 1.

“I left for Lahore from Faisalabad on July 1. My vehicle was stopped at the Ravi toll plaza and the driver was left there,” Sanaullah told reporters.

He said his vehicle was taken to the ANF headquarters and no conversation took place during that time.

“I asked, what is the matter? [I] was told that ‘it’s an order from high-ups’,” the PML-N leader said.

“The next day, I was produced before a court and the court was informed that I was found in possession of drugs.”

He questioned where the drugs seized from his vehicle were.

Sanaullah said a “false” and “baseless” case was lodged against him. He said his and his party’s character was assassinated through a politically motivated case.

“Almighty Allah is my witness, I have never used heroin,” the PML-N lawmaker said. “May I suffer the wrath of God, if I ever favoured a drug smuggler.”

He also cursed the ones who lodged a false case against him.

Sanaullah said he would repeat the same statements in the National Assembly, holding a copy of the Holy Quran in his hands.

“You can’t stop us through such cheap tactics, [I] will not back off,” he said. “It has become a tradition that a person speaks lie and then says he has to return to Almighty Allah.”

The PML-N leader vowed to continue his peaceful struggle. He once again called for giving respect to vote.

“Giving respect to vote doesn’t mean voting for the Nawaz-league,” Sanaullah said. “It means whoever the people vote for should be accepted.”

The PML-N leader said even the prime minister knew the case against him was fake. “All this is being done to subdue the opposition.”

He demanded the chief justice of Pakistan and the government order a judicial inquiry into the allegations of drug smuggling against him.

Sanaullah said he would present his demand in the assembly too. “These people took heroin out of their godown and showed it was recovered from me.”

The PML-N leader once again prayed that may the God’s wrath descend upon the liars.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.