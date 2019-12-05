Railways minister defends Zardari’s ‘right’ to go abroad for treatment

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday that former president Asif Ali Zardari, who was arrested in June in corruption cases, should also be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment.

“If a criminal like Nawaz Sharif can go abroad, then an accused like Asif Zardari should also have the right [to go abroad],” he told reporters in Lahore.

NAB has been investigating Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for their alleged involvement in money laundering and Park Lane cases.

The federal minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had gone to London for medical treatment and his brother Shehbaz Sharif accompanied him as a “token”.

He criticised the opposition parties for not “cooperating” with the government for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other members of the ECP.

Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics, the federal minister said that the JUI-F chief claims there will be good news in December, but he never mentions the year.

