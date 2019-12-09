Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Public doesn’t want to watch a puppet show: Bilawal

2 hours ago
Public doesn’t want to watch a puppet show: Bilawal

PPP won’t be silenced and won’t back down, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking to the media after meeting his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP chairperson said that only PPP can lead the struggle to remove the selected government.

“The public doesn’t want to watch a puppet show,” he said.

“Our prime minister launched an app today to identify corrupt individuals,” Bilawal said, adding that it is surprising that the government’s app has been unable to identify the [corrupt] people in the PM’s cabinet.

The government is pressurising and burdening the public, he said. If the public’s problems start being addressed, we will move towards democratic values, he believes.

Bilawal said the they have selected Dr Nadeem Qamar as Zardari’s doctor as he is a heart specialist and the family knows him. The government’s doctors pressing concern was heart-related and we had permission to get one doctor so we went with Dr Qamar, he said.

The cases of Mian sb and Zardari are different, Bilawal said, explaining that the difference is innocence until proven guilty and that Zardari is in jail without a conviction.

Speaking about  Zardari’s health, he said his father has told him that the medical board’s report has yet to come. The report will be presented in court, after which the court will decide on the Zardari’s plea for bail on medical grounds.

