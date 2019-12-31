PTI’s Babar Awan calls Nawaz Sharif’s health issues a ‘drama’

Says he hasn't been admitted to any hospital

“Collectively, a drama was staged,” Awan told SAMAA TV, referring to the former prime minister’s health.

Sharif had gone to London on November 19 after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel to the UK for medical treatment.

Awan claimed that Sharif hadn’t been admitted to any hospital in the UK and he and his brother were busy in party meetings there.

“Nawaz Sharif's bail is called conditional order in the legal language,” Awan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader further said that PM Khan would complete his term and win the next elections too.

“London plan can't work because the democracy is stable in Pakistan,” he said, referring to PML-N meetings in London.