Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PTI’s Babar Awan calls Nawaz Sharif’s health issues a ‘drama’

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Says he hasn't been admitted to any hospital

Babar Awan, a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Tuesday that deterioration of Nawaz Sharif’s health was a “staged drama”.

“Collectively, a drama was staged,” Awan told SAMAA TV, referring to the former prime minister’s health.

Sharif had gone to London on November 19 after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel to the UK for medical treatment.

Awan claimed that Sharif hadn’t been admitted to any hospital in the UK and he and his brother were busy in party meetings there.

“Nawaz Sharif's bail is called conditional order in the legal language,” Awan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader further said that PM Khan would complete his term and win the next elections too.

“London plan can't work because the democracy is stable in Pakistan,” he said, referring to PML-N meetings in London.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Babar Awan, Nawaz Sharif, PTI, Imran Khan, PMLN
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.