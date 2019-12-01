PTI suspends Hamid Khan’s party membership

The PTI has suspended the membership of one of its founding members Hamid Khan for criticizing the party, according to a show cause notice issued by the party on Sunday.

The notice accused Hamid Khan of “violating party discipline and party constitution”. It said that Khan made “fake”, “false” and frivolous allegations against the party.

He has been told to explain his position in writing within seven days. “In the meanwhile, till the final decision of your instant inquiry, your basic membership of party shall remain suspended with immediate effect,” the notice said.

In an interview a few months ago, Hamid Khan told SAMAA TV that the establishment has got his party under control.

“I own this party as Imran Khan does,” he had said. “It was considered a party of change.”

He believes that the establishment “controls” political parties through feudal lords.