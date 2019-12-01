Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PTI suspends Hamid Khan’s party membership

42 mins ago
PTI suspends Hamid Khan’s party membership

The PTI has suspended the membership of one of its founding members Hamid Khan for criticizing the party, according to a show cause notice issued by the party on Sunday.

The notice accused Hamid Khan of “violating party discipline and party constitution”. It said that Khan made “fake”, “false” and frivolous allegations against the party.

He has been told to explain his position in writing within seven days. “In the meanwhile, till the final decision of your instant inquiry, your basic membership of party shall remain suspended with immediate effect,” the notice said.

In an interview a few months ago, Hamid Khan told SAMAA TV that the establishment has got his party under control.

“I own this party as Imran Khan does,” he had said. “It was considered a party of change.”

He believes that the establishment “controls” political parties through feudal lords.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
hamid khan PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Hamid Khan, PTI, Establishment, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.