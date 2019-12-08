PTI may file review petition against COAS extension verdict

We are waiting for detailed judgment, says Tareen

“We are waiting for the detailed judgment,” Tareen told reporters. “When it is released, then we will decide whether we will review it or we make a law.”

On November 28, the Supreme Court had extended Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure by six months.

The court had asked the government to submit an undertaking that Parliament would enact a law on this in six months.

“The current appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS shall be subject to the said legislation and shall continue for a period of six months from today, whereafter the new legislation shall determine his tenure and other terms and conditions of service,” read the short order.

Tareen, who had been disqualified by the Supreme Court under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of Representation of People Act in 2017, said that nobody could even think about PM Khan not being a part of the party.

“The PTI exists because of Imran Khan,” he said. “Nobody could even think about minus Imran Khan.”

The PTI leader said that Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif have been removed from Pakistani politics. “Now the time has come for minus Maryam,” he added.

Tareen held the PPP and PML-N responsible for destroying the country’s economy. “We are taking care of the economy and it is improving,” the PTI leader said.