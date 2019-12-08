Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PTI may file review petition against COAS extension verdict

1 hour ago
We are waiting for detailed judgment, says Tareen

Jahangir Tareen, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, hinted on Sunday that the PTI may file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the army chief’s extension case.

“We are waiting for the detailed judgment,” Tareen told reporters. “When it is released, then we will decide whether we will review it or we make a law.”

On November 28, the Supreme Court had extended Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure by six months.

The court had asked the government to submit an undertaking that Parliament would enact a law on this in six months.

“The current appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS shall be subject to the said legislation and shall continue for a period of six months from today, whereafter the new legislation shall determine his tenure and other terms and conditions of service,” read the short order.

Tareen, who had been disqualified by the Supreme Court under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of Representation of People Act in 2017, said that nobody could even think about PM Khan not being a part of the party.

“The PTI exists because of Imran Khan,” he said. “Nobody could even think about minus Imran Khan.”

The PTI leader said that Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif have been removed from Pakistani politics. “Now the time has come for minus Maryam,” he added.

Tareen held the PPP and PML-N responsible for destroying the country’s economy. “We are taking care of the economy and it is improving,” the PTI leader said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
PTI qamar javed bajwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Kiran Naz, Bradford, UK, Elections, Boris Johnson
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her 'blacklisted love'
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.