Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PTI govt has become a threat to Pakistan’s security: Iqbal

1 hour ago
Calls for new elections in the country

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Sunday that the incumbent government has become a threat to the country’s security.

“The incompetent, inexperienced and unsuccessful ruler has become a threat to Pakistan's security,” the PML-N leader told party supporters in Swat.

He believed that there is only one way to bring Pakistan back on the track of development and that is new elections in the country.

“There is only one way to save Pakistan: the government of selection needs to be set aside and the government of election brought in,” Iqbal said.

The PML-N leader asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to respond to the allegations of receiving foreign funding.

The case was originally filed against the PTI by one of its founding members, Akbar S Babar. It was filed in November 2014 and accused the party of corruption and illegal funding.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
pmln PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
special court, awards, death, sentence, pervez musharraf, treason case, samaa news, samaanews, pm imran khan, govt, pakistan, nab, news, latest news, government of Pakistan, judges, lawyers, pak army, Islamabad, hang till death, India, shaukat aziz, n-league, ahsan iqbal, analyzes, courts decision, musharraf treason case, court-announce, death, row, musharraf, breaking,law, aitzaz ahsan, analysis, ppp, pmln
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.