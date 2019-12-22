PTI govt has become a threat to Pakistan’s security: Iqbal

Calls for new elections in the country

“The incompetent, inexperienced and unsuccessful ruler has become a threat to Pakistan's security,” the PML-N leader told party supporters in Swat.

He believed that there is only one way to bring Pakistan back on the track of development and that is new elections in the country.

“There is only one way to save Pakistan: the government of selection needs to be set aside and the government of election brought in,” Iqbal said.

The PML-N leader asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to respond to the allegations of receiving foreign funding.

The case was originally filed against the PTI by one of its founding members, Akbar S Babar. It was filed in November 2014 and accused the party of corruption and illegal funding.