PTI to submit reply in funding case on Dec 4

The Election Commission has given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf till December 4 to submit details of all its accounts to the committee that is scrutinising its records in the party funding case.

Akbar S Babar’s lawyer, Ahmed Hassan, presented his arguments in the court on Monday. He argued that this is a national issue and the PTI should make details of all its bank accounts public.

The scrutiny committee met for the 45th time on Monday.

Babar, while speaking to the media, said that the PTI rather than dispensing justice has become a hurdle in the way of justice.