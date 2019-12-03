PTI to submit reply in funding case on Dec 4

The Election Commission has given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf till December 4 to submit details of all its accounts to the committee that is scrutinising its records in the party funding case.
Akbar S Babar’s lawyer, Ahmed Hassan, presented his arguments in the court on Monday. He argued that this is a national issue and the PTI should make details of all its bank accounts public.
The scrutiny committee met for the 45th time on Monday.
Babar, while speaking to the media, said that the PTI rather than dispensing justice has become a hurdle in the way of justice.
The original case filed against the PTI was by one of its founding members, Akbar S Babar. It was filed in November 2014 and accused the party of corruption and illegal funding.
The ECP has so far dismissed four petitions filed by the PTI in this case. The PTI had alleged that the scrutiny committee of conducting an investigation without informing party members and then leaked the details. The third petition said that Babar’s petition was based on malicious intent and the fourth was on providing details of the accounts provided by the State Bank.
The proceedings were delayed because the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP scrutiny of its accounts. The ECP took up the case once again in 2017.