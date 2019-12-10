Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

‘PML-N won’t cooperate with govt on CEC’s appointment, other matters’

December 10, 2019
‘PML-N won’t cooperate with govt on CEC’s appointment, other matters’

File photo: AFP

  • File photo: AFP

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said on Monday that his party would not cooperate with the ruling PTI over the appointment of chief election commissioner and legislation on other matters.

“The issue of the election commissioner is being discussed and an upcoming legislation too,” Asif said, while addressing the National Assembly. “We will not be a part of it.”

The PML-N leader was angry over protests outside the London residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the ruling party was behind the demonstrations.

“If the sanctity of Nawaz Sharif’s or any other politician’s household is violated, we will retaliate,” Asif asserted. “We will pay back in the same coin.”

He told members of the treasury that his party didn’t want to turn political differences personal.

“Do not provoke us,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
pmln PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Kiran Naz, Bradford, UK, Elections, Boris Johnson
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her 'blacklisted love'
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi's Clifton
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Clifton
UK's NCA transfers £190 million to Pakistan: report
UK’s NCA transfers £190 million to Pakistan: report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.