‘PML-N won’t cooperate with govt on CEC’s appointment, other matters’

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said on Monday that his party would not cooperate with the ruling PTI over the appointment of chief election commissioner and legislation on other matters.

“The issue of the election commissioner is being discussed and an upcoming legislation too,” Asif said, while addressing the National Assembly. “We will not be a part of it.”

The PML-N leader was angry over protests outside the London residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the ruling party was behind the demonstrations.

“If the sanctity of Nawaz Sharif’s or any other politician’s household is violated, we will retaliate,” Asif asserted. “We will pay back in the same coin.”

He told members of the treasury that his party didn’t want to turn political differences personal.

“Do not provoke us,” he added.

