Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

PML-N announces countrywide protest on December 8

3 mins ago
PML-N announces countrywide protest on December 8

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has announced a countrywide protest on December 8 against a recent hike in power tariff and inflation.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal made the announcement on Twitter. He said his party would stage demonstrations all over the country.

Electricity and gas tariffs have been increased considerably since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power in 2018.

The country saw rupee’s steep fall against dollar, while the price of one tola gold rose to Rs89,000 from Rs54,000.

Iqbal said economic policies of the government had made lives of lower and middle class people difficult.

He also questioned the PTI about its lofty claims to reduce electricity and gas tariffs after coming into power.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ahsan IQBAL PML-N
 
