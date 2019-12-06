PML-N announces countrywide protest on December 8

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has announced a countrywide protest on December 8 against a recent hike in power tariff and inflation.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal made the announcement on Twitter. He said his party would stage demonstrations all over the country.

Electricity and gas tariffs have been increased considerably since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power in 2018.

The country saw rupee’s steep fall against dollar, while the price of one tola gold rose to Rs89,000 from Rs54,000.

Iqbal said economic policies of the government had made lives of lower and middle class people difficult.

8 دسمبر بروز اتوار پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن ملک بھر میں بجلی کے نرخوں میں اضافہ اور ریکارڈ مہنگائی کے خلاف احتجاج کرے گی- حکومت کی اقتصادی پالیسیوں نے غریب اور متوسط طبقہ کی زندگی اجیرن کر دی ہے- کہاں گیا بجلی اور گیس سستی کرنے کا وعدہ؟ — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) December 6, 2019

He also questioned the PTI about its lofty claims to reduce electricity and gas tariffs after coming into power.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.