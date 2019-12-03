Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
NAB to seal 13 properties of Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
NAB to seal 13 properties of Shehbaz Sharif

Photo: Online

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore issued on Tuesday orders to freeze 13 properties of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. The opposition leader, who is currently in London, is being investigated for owning more assets than known sources of income and laundering money.  

The properties that will be sealed include his house in Lahore’s Model Town, plots in Johar Town and Defence. His three properties in Haripur and two plots in Doonga Gali will be sealed too, according to the notification.

The notification says that the action is being taken against Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, under sections 9(a) 10 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. The sections deal with punishing government officials who own assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The properties will be sealed for a period of 15 days after which an accountability judge will confirm the freezing of assets.

On November 25, the bureau ordered the freezing of the Sharif family’s shares in different industries.

The Sharifs have shares in Chiniot Energy, Ramzan Energy, Sharif Dairy, Crystal Plastic, Al-Arabiya and Sharif Milk Products, according to NAB Lahore. They also own stocks in Sharif Feed Mills, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Sharif Poultry. The anti-graft body said that Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, and Nusrat Shehbaz won’t have the right to receive any profit from their businesses.

However, it said their factories would keep functioning.

