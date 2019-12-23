Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
‘Musharraf wanted MQM, PSP, APML merger to make new party’

2 hours ago
Sattar says Musharraf didn't want to join MQM

Rumours have been circulating on media and other digital media platforms for the last few years that former military dictator Pervez Musharraf wanted to lead the Muttahida Qaumi Movement after the party distanced itself from its founder Altaf Hussain on August 22, 2016.

Dr Farooq Sattar, the disgruntled MQM leader, confirmed Monday that Musharraf wanted to dissolve the MQM, Pak Sarzameen Party, and his own All Pakistan Muslim League in order to form a new political party.

“On August 23, when I separated MQM from London, after 15 or 20 days I received a telephone [call] from Pervez Musharraf,” Sattar told Kiran Naz, the host of SAMAA TV's 7se8.

“He said that you, Mustafa Kamal and I [should] form a new party,” Sattar said, adding that the former military dictator insisted on dissolving the MQM, the PSP and the APML.

“We will give it [the party] any name but I won't be able to join the MQM because my national stature will be affected,” Sattar quoted Musharraf as saying.

The disgruntled MQM leader said he tried to convince Musharraf to join the MQM but he insisted on making a new party.

However, he clarified that it was not “dictation” from anyone or part of any “script”.

Sattar said that it was Musharraf’s own idea.

