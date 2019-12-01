MQM-P wants government to announce special package for Karachi, Hyderabad

MQM-P leaders will meet PM Khan on Dec 5

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P leader and a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, told the reporters that the country’s economy was going to be stabilized soon.

“The indicators are telling us that the economy is going to be stabilized,” he said after a meeting with the PTI delegation. Siddiqui, however, complained that Karachi is not being given the importance.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who came to MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office along with Sindh governor, assured Siddiqui that their concerns would soon be addressed.

“They cooperated with us in difficult times and supported us,” Qureshi told reporters.

A delegation of MQM-P will meet PM Khan in Islamabad on December 5 to discuss the issues of Karachi, according to the PTI and MQM-P leaders.

The meeting between the leaders of the two parties came a few weeks after the MQM-P accused the ruling party of not delivering on its promises.

“It is unfortunate that Prime Minister came to Karachi and announced Rs162 billion for Karachi but we didn’t even get Rs1billion from those Rs162billion,” senior MQM-P leader Amir Khan had told SAMAA TV on November 16.

The MQM-P has six seats in the national assembly and two of its members are in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

In the 2018 election, the PTI emerged as the largest party in the urban Sindh with 14 national assembly seats in Karachi.

The MQM-P showed reservations over the election results but became the part of the government after PTI leader Jahangir Tareen paid a visit to the MQM-P headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

“We have reservations over the results of the election but let’s accept their people were elected but what they delivered to people of Karachi,” Amir Khan had said.