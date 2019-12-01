Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

MQM-P wants government to announce special package for Karachi, Hyderabad

1 hour ago
MQM-P leaders will meet PM Khan on Dec 5

The MQM-P asked the federal government on Sunday to announce special packages for Karachi and Hyderabad.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P leader and a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, told the reporters that the country’s economy was going to be stabilized soon.

“The indicators are telling us that the economy is going to be stabilized,” he said after a meeting with the PTI delegation. Siddiqui, however, complained that Karachi is not being given the importance.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who came to MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office along with Sindh governor, assured Siddiqui that their concerns would soon be addressed.

“They cooperated with us in difficult times and supported us,” Qureshi told reporters.

A delegation of MQM-P will meet PM Khan in Islamabad on December 5 to discuss the issues of Karachi, according to the PTI and MQM-P leaders.

The meeting between the leaders of the two parties came a few weeks after the MQM-P accused the ruling party of not delivering on its promises.

“It is unfortunate that Prime Minister came to Karachi and announced Rs162 billion for Karachi but we didn’t even get Rs1billion from those Rs162billion,” senior MQM-P leader Amir Khan had told SAMAA TV on November 16.

The MQM-P has six seats in the national assembly and two of its members are in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

In the 2018 election, the PTI emerged as the largest party in the urban Sindh with 14 national assembly seats in Karachi.

The MQM-P showed reservations over the election results but became the part of the government after PTI leader Jahangir Tareen paid a visit to the MQM-P headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

“We have reservations over the results of the election but let’s accept their people were elected but what they delivered to people of Karachi,” Amir Khan had said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
MQM PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
MQM, PTI, Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.