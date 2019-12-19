Thursday, December 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1441
MQM-P throws its weight behind former military dictator Pervez Musharraf

2 hours ago
MQM-P throws its weight behind former military dictator Pervez Musharraf

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan came out on Thursday in support of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf after a special court issued a detailed verdict against him in the high treason case.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, MQM-P’s senior deputy convener Aamir Khan termed the verdict against Musharraf an “attempt to exact revenge”.

He announced his party would organise demonstrations in favour of the former military dictator.

“The former army chief fought wars for the country,” Khan said. “India was under tremendous pressure and fear during the reign of Pervez Musharraf.”

He said the special court announced its verdict without hearing Musharraf’s stance.

The MQM-P leader lamented that former military dictators Ziaul Haq and Ayub Khan committed the same offence, but only Musharraf was declared a “traitor” and sentenced to death.

“Why no trial was being initiated against Ziaul Haq and Ayub Khan,” he questioned.

