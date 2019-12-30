Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
MQM-P declines Bilawal’s offer to join Sindh govt

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019
File photo: MQM-P/Twitter

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan declined on Monday Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer to leave the federal government to join his party’s government in Sindh.

“We formed an alliance with the federal government in the interest of Karachi, not for ministries,” an MQM-P spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the MQM-P to help him topple the PTI government.

“Help us save Karachi and topple the PTI government,” he said while addressing a ceremony Monday afternoon.

The PPP will stand with you 100%, Bilawal assured the MQM-P leaders. The number of seats you have been given in the centre, we will give those to you in Sindh, he added.

“Help us get back Sindh’s due share,” the PPP chairman said.

In its statement, the MQM-P asked Bilawal to strengthen the local governments in the province, instead of offering ministries in the Sindh cabinet.

The party spokesperson said that the MQM-P was not satisfied with the federal government’s performance but it would not leave the alliance on anyone’s desire.

