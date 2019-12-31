‘Maryam Nawaz praises Rana Sanaullah for standing his ground’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz has showered praise on party lawmaker Rana Sanaullah for standing his ground in difficult times, sources within the PML-N said Tuesday.

Sanaullah, a PML-N member of the National Assembly, called on the former first daughter in Jati Umra, according to the sources.

The meeting came days after Sanaullah’s release from jail in the drug smuggling case.

Maryam also praised Sanaullah’s family for remaining steadfast in these circumstances, the sources said.

The PML-N lawmaker was implicated in a false case on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she was quoted as saying.

Sanaullah told Maryam that he supported Nawaz Sharif and would continue to do so, the sources added.

The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The Anti-Narcotics Force had claimed to have recovered drugs from his car. He remained in prison for almost 6 months.

However, the Lahore High Court granted him bail on December 26 because of “lapses in the prosecution’s case”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.