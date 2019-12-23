Maryam ECL plea: Shehbaz hopeful of getting justice from court

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that he was hopeful of getting justice from the Lahore High Court on the matter of Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking permission to travel abroad.

Maryam has filed at least two petitions seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List. She wants to be with her father, Nawaz Sharif, who is receiving medical treatment in London.

On December 9, LHC’s Justice Baqar Ali Najafi had given the federal cabinet seven days to decide on the matter.

However, PTI leader Babar Awan said on Monday the government had decided that no convict would be allowed to travel abroad. He said the decision not to let Maryam travel abroad upheld the law.

Commenting on the development, Shehbaz termed the government’s refusal “fascism”. He was speaking to reporters in London.

The PML-N leader criticised the government for its failure on economic and diplomatic fronts.

“The withdrawal from Kuala Lumpur Summit is an outcome of their stubbornness,” he said. “The government got a negative response for its efforts to fraternize with India.”

Shehbaz slammed the Indian government for unleashing worst brutalities in occupied Kashmir. “It is beyond Imran Khan’s capacity to help stop atrocities in Kashmir,” he added.

