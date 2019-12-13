Marriyum Aurangzeb to govt: arrest Hassaan Niazi, open Lahore hospital

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, has demanded that the government arrest lawyer Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of PM Imran Khan, and open Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Three days have passed and one of Lahore’s biggest hospitals is still closed, she told the media on Friday.

The hospital was closed after a group of protesting lawyers attacked it and broke its windows and glass doors. There were even reports that some lawyers removed oxygen masks of patients at the hospital.

Niazi was one of the protesters.

To read about what the lawyers were protesting you can click here.

Aurangzeb then went on to criticise the government’s Asset Recovery Unit and said that they have failed to recover a single penny from PML-N head Shehbaz Sharif.

“They have made zero recoveries and still have the audacity to lie in the name of God,” she remarked. The government leaders continue to say that Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif are ‘goons,’ she said. “Please read the verdicts in the cases against them. No corruption charge against them has been proven,” she added.

Shehbaz, unlike other leaders, actually took concrete steps to curb corruption, the PML-N spokesperson said, likening Shehbaz to an obedient child.

The government should apologise for leveling these false allegations against the Sharif family, she demanded.

