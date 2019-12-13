Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Marriyum Aurangzeb to govt: arrest Hassaan Niazi, open Lahore hospital

3 hours ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb to govt: arrest Hassaan Niazi, open Lahore hospital

Photo: Online

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, has demanded that the government arrest lawyer Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of PM Imran Khan, and open Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Three days have passed and one of Lahore’s biggest hospitals is still closed, she told the media on Friday.

The hospital was closed after a group of protesting lawyers attacked it and broke its windows and glass doors. There were even reports that some lawyers removed oxygen masks of patients at the hospital.

Niazi was one of the protesters.

To read about what the lawyers were protesting you can click here.

Aurangzeb then went on to criticise the government’s Asset Recovery Unit and said that they have failed to recover a single penny from PML-N head Shehbaz Sharif.

“They have made zero recoveries and still have the audacity to lie in the name of God,” she remarked. The government leaders continue to say that Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif are ‘goons,’ she said. “Please read the verdicts in the cases against them. No corruption charge against them has been proven,” she added.

Shehbaz, unlike other leaders, actually took concrete steps to curb corruption, the PML-N spokesperson said, likening Shehbaz to an obedient child.

The government should apologise for leveling these false allegations against the Sharif family, she demanded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Marriyum Aurangzeb Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.