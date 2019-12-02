Kashmir is a bigger issue than fall of Dhaka: Haq

Sirajul Haq says people of Kashmir are with Pakistan

“Dhaka slipped out of our hands because the people there were not with us,” Haq said. “But the people of Kashmir are with us and they are dying for us.

“It's not a political issue,” he added. The JI chief criticized the government for not taking practical steps to get Kashmir freed from Indian occupation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the United Nations gave hope to the nation that his government would take practical steps. However, Haq added, the government had been “mysteriously” silent since August 27.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had revoked India-held Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Since then, an unannounced curfew has been imposed in the occupied valley. India has also detained thousands of people, including prominent rights activists and politicians.

The JI leader said his party was organizing a march for Kashmir in Islamabad on December 22. Millions of people from across the country would participate in it, he added.