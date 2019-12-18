Karachi mayor, Haider Abbas Rizvi meet Musharraf in Dubai

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders Wasim Akhtar and Haider Abbas Rizvi met former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in Dubai on Wednesday, party leader Faisal Sabzwari confirmed.

Musharraf was awarded death sentence by a special court under Article 6 of the constitution in the high treason case against him.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the MQM-P said that party leaders termed the decision against Musharraf “regretful” and assured MQM-P’s full support to the former military dictator.

Musharraf thanked the MQM-P for its support, according to the statement.

In a tweet, Sabzwari said MQM-P leaders inquired after Musharraf and appreciated his services for Karachi and Pakistan.

The MQM, then united and led by Altaf Hussain, was an ally of the former military dictator from 2001 to 2008. The party even staged rallies in his support.

It is also accused of waging attacks on rallies of supporters of former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry on May 12, 2007. The clashes had left at least 48 people dead in Karachi.

The parties which had taken out rallies in support of Chaudhry included the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami.

