Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Kamal seeks ‘symbolic’ death sentences to Ayub Khan, Ziaul Haq

2 mins ago
'Start from Ayub if a precedent is to be set'

Mustafa Kamal, the former Karachi mayor and leader of Pak Sarzameen Party, said on Monday that military dictators Ayub Khan and Ziaul Haq should also be given “symbolic” death sentences.

“If you want to set a precedent, start it from Ayub Khan’s martial law,” the PSP leader told reporters in Karachi. “Ziaul Haq has passed away…Ayub Khan has passed away… they should be given death sentences symbolically.”

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was awarded death sentence by a special court on December 17 under Article 6 of the constitution in the high treason case.

The PSP leader believed that all three clauses of Article 6 should have been implemented in the case. “That means 500 people or so will have to be given sentences along with Pervez Musharraf,” he said.

Criticizing the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Kamal said it was sitting in the parliament in 2014, when the PML-N announced it would file a treason case against the former military dictator.

“Why didn’t they hold demonstrations and rallies then” he questioned.

He said the MQM-P was labelling the verdict against the former military dictator an issue of Mohajirs, which he said was injustice to Musharraf.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Mustafa Kamal pervez musharraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
special court, awards, death, sentence, pervez musharraf, treason case, samaa news, samaanews, pm imran khan, govt, pakistan, nab, news, latest news, government of Pakistan, judges, lawyers, pak army, Islamabad, hang till death, India, shaukat aziz, n-league, ahsan iqbal, analyzes, courts decision, musharraf treason case, court-announce, death, row, musharraf, breaking,law, aitzaz ahsan, analysis, ppp, pmln
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.