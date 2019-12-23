Kamal seeks ‘symbolic’ death sentences to Ayub Khan, Ziaul Haq

'Start from Ayub if a precedent is to be set'

“If you want to set a precedent, start it from Ayub Khan’s martial law,” the PSP leader told reporters in Karachi. “Ziaul Haq has passed away…Ayub Khan has passed away… they should be given death sentences symbolically.”

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was awarded death sentence by a special court on December 17 under Article 6 of the constitution in the high treason case.

The PSP leader believed that all three clauses of Article 6 should have been implemented in the case. “That means 500 people or so will have to be given sentences along with Pervez Musharraf,” he said.

Criticizing the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Kamal said it was sitting in the parliament in 2014, when the PML-N announced it would file a treason case against the former military dictator.

“Why didn’t they hold demonstrations and rallies then” he questioned.

He said the MQM-P was labelling the verdict against the former military dictator an issue of Mohajirs, which he said was injustice to Musharraf.