Ishratul Ebad denies forming a new political party

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
File photo: Ishratul Ebad/Facebook

Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad has denied the media reports suggesting that he was launching a new political party.

A few TV channels had reported Sunday that the former Sindh governor had contacted his former colleagues in the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party, and was trying to convince them to join his political party. The reports suggested that Ebad would name his party the “Pakistan Muhajir Ittehad”.

“[I] categorically deny all such news,” Ebad told SAMAA Digital on Monday.

The rumours of Ebad making a new political party started circulating a few days after disgruntled MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar had claimed that former military dictator Pervez Musharraf wanted to merge the PSP, MQM-P and his APML to launch a new political force.

Related: Are Mustafa Kamal’s days as the ‘great Mohajir saviour’ over?

“On August 23, when I separated MQM from London, after 15 or 20 days I received a telephone [call] from Pervez Musharraf,” Sattar had told SAMAA TV on December 23.

“He said that you, Mustafa Kamal and I [should] form a new party,” Sattar had said, adding that the former military dictator had insisted on dissolving the MQM-P, PSP and the APML.

“We will give it [the party] any name but I won’t be able to join the MQM-P because my national stature will be affected,” Sattar had quoted Musharraf as saying.

Related: ‘Musharraf wanted MQM, PSP, APML merger to make new party’

The disgruntled MQM-P leader said he tried to convince Musharraf to join the MQM-P but he insisted on making a new party.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
