Is Shehryar Afridi being threatened by Rana Sanaullah?

He says he is on SAMAA TV's Nadeem Malik Live

“I have nothing to hide,” Afridi had said. “I am not scared of anyone and I can’t be bought.”

He had said that neither did he nor did Prime Minister Imran Khan interfere in the legal proceedings of Sanaullah’s case.

On December 24, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force. He was also ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

Later in the day, Afridi spoke about the matter on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live. He said he was being threatened.

“I was given a message that you say you have daughters, so you should stay careful,” Afridi said, explaining what he meant about being given threats on behalf of Sanaullah. He said the message was given to him the wife of a former IG.

Watch this video to see what he has to say.