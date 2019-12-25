Wednesday, December 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Is Shehryar Afridi being threatened by Rana Sanaullah?

2 hours ago
He says he is on SAMAA TV's Nadeem Malik Live

In an explosive news conference a day after PML-N leader Rana Sanullah was granted bail in a narcotics case, State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi took on the criticism against him.

“I have nothing to hide,” Afridi had said. “I am not scared of anyone and I can’t be bought.”

He had said that neither did he nor did Prime Minister Imran Khan interfere in the legal proceedings of Sanaullah’s case.

On December 24, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force. He was also ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

Later in the day, Afridi spoke about the matter on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live. He said he was being threatened.

“I was given a message that you say you have daughters, so you should stay careful,” Afridi said, explaining what he meant about being given threats on behalf of Sanaullah. He said the message was given to him the wife of a former IG.

Watch this video to see what he has to say.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shehryar Afridi, Rana Sanaullah, Nadeem Malik Live
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.