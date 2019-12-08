Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

India ‘tarnished’ Ahmad Shah Abdali’s image in Panipat: PM’s assistant

2 hours ago
India ‘tarnished’ Ahmad Shah Abdali’s image in Panipat: PM’s assistant

Photo: Twitter/SanjayDutt

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on information has criticised India for “tarnishing” the image of Ahmad Shah Abdali, who is regarded as the founder of the modern state of Afghanistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM Khan’s assistant, tweeted that release of Indian film Panipat, which was released on the day the Babri Masjid was demolished 27 years ago, “utterly exposes the Indian mindset for Afghans and their treatment of Muslims”.

Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was released on December 6. Dutt plays Ahmad Shah Abdali in the movie.

The film is based on a 1761 battle between an Indian empire and Abdali’s army.

Afghan officials also expressed reservations over the movie before its release.

Tahir Qadiri, the Afghan ambassador to India, had told Pajhwok last month that they were in contact with Indian officials and shared their reservations with them.

panipat Sanjay Dutt
 
