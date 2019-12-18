Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

Inappropriate to call Musharraf a traitor: Chaudhry Shujaat

12 mins ago
File photo: AFP

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, said on Wednesday that it was inappropriate to call former military dictator Pervez Musharraf a traitor because he fought wars for the defence of this country.

A special court had awarded Musharraf death penalty under Article 6 of the constitution in the high treason case.

Following his conviction, the military’s media wing released a statement saying that “due legal process” was not followed in the case and the verdict was received “with lot of pain and anguish.”

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the PML-Q chief said the special court’s verdict had hurt soldiers on the borders of the country.

“We should think about a soldier who is always ready to sacrifice his life for the country’s defence,” he said.

The PML-Q leader believed that Musharraf didn’t commit any crime. He said propaganda against the army would benefit the enemy.

