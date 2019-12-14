Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Has PPP come close to a plea bargain?

1 hour ago
Statements by some cabinet members indicate so

While Nawaz Sharif is already in London for his treatment, Asif Ali Zardari has also been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in money laundering and Park Lane cases.

The former president was granted bail on medical grounds.

However, the stark difference in government's reaction in both the cases has

left many people wondering.

SAMAA TV anchors Haider Waheed and Abdul Moiz Jaferii

discussed this difference in government's behaviour on their show Agenda 360

Saturday.

They said a few statements by some cabinet members were

tantamount to paving the way for Asif Ali Zardari.

The anchorpersons noted the silence of Maryam Nawaz Sharif

at the time when her father was yet to be granted permission to travel abroad.

They compared it with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's charged press talk after the

court granted bail to Zardari.

It appears as if there's not as much tension between the

government and the PPP as was there with in the case of the PML-N.

Statements by some cabinet members indicate more so.

