Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

Govt wants confrontation on army chief’s extension: Ahsan Iqbal

54 mins ago
Accuses it of trying to 'sabotage' the legislation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday the government wants confrontation with the opposition on the matter of extension in Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure.

The PML-N leader said so while speaking to the media in Islamabad. He cast doubts on the government's intentions in this regard.

"The government wants confrontation with the opposition to escalate," Iqbal said. "I do not find it serious in legislation."

He accused the government of trying to "sabotage" the legislation the Supreme Court asked it to make through the parliament on army chief's extension.

On November 28, the apex court decided to extend General Bajwa’s tenure as the army chief for six months. The court had asked the government to submit an undertaking that the parliament would enact a law on this in six months.

"We have decided that we won't talk to the government at the ministerial level," the PML-N leader said further.

"If they are to hold any talks, then Imran Niazi should speak to us face to face," he added.

