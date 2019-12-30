Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Politics

Govt can’t beat us in politics: Pervaiz Rashid

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Pervaiz Rashid said on Monday the government could not beat them in politics.

He said so while speaking to the media in Islamabad. Rashid said the issues being faced by the country could not be resolved by the Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau and the Anti-Narcotics Force.

Rashid said they had started getting justice from courts against political victimisation.

Commenting on the amended NAB law, the PML-N leader accused the prime minister of giving NRO to his friends through it.

He said the country didn’t deserve what the government was doing to it.

Speaking about Nawaz Sharif, Rashid said as soon as the party supremo regained his health, he would not delay his return by a minute.

pervaiz rashid PML-N
 
Pervaiz Rashid, PML-N, politics, government, Nawaz Sharif
 
