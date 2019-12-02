Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Fayaz Chohan is Punjab information minister once again

1 hour ago
PTI leader Fayazul Hassan Chohan has been once again appointed Punjab information minister. He was asked to step down in March because of his controversial remarks on Hindus. 

Chohan, who was appointed as minister for colonies in June, has taken the charge after Mian Aslam Iqbal, who had the additional charge of the information ministry, excused himself from the post.

The Punjab minister came into spotlight after he referred to Hindus as “cow urine-drinking people” at a press conference. “We are Muslims and we have a flag, the flag of Maula Ali’s (AS) bravery, the flag of Hazrat Umar’s valor (AS).” You don’t have that flag, it isn’t in your hands, he said.

Don’t operate under the delusion that you’re seven times better than us, he added. He also told India they also shouldn’t operate under the delusion that their “geography” is bigger than Pakistan’s. “What we have, you can’t have, you idol-worshippers,” he said in a video that went viral on social media.

Related: PTI vows to establish a national commission on minorities

Following the video, many people criticised the Punjab minister for his insensitivity towards the Hindu community. Prime Minister Imran Khan termed Fayaz Chohan’s remarks “inappropriate”. We will not tolerate remarks against any minority community, he added.

“No one has the right to attack anyone else’s religion,” said Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari. “Our PM’s message is always of tolerance and respect, and we cannot condone any form of bigotry or spread of religious hatred,” she said.

