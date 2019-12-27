Fayaz Chohan: Bilawal should grill his father about Benazir’s death

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should ask his father Asif Ali Zardari a couple of questions about his mother’s death, said Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan on Friday while speaking to the media in Lahore.

The 12th death anniversary of former prime minister and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto is being observed today. The party is even holding a rally at Liaquat Bagh, the same place where she was assassinated in 2007.

On the occasion, Chohan thinks Bilawal should ask his father two questions: “Why did the then party’s chief security officer Rehman Malik fled abroad right after Benazir’s assassination? And why did Zardari didn’t allow a post-mortem examination of Benazir’s body?”

He remarked that Bilawal was pushed into corruption at a young age.

The PTI leader also took on the PML-N leaders.

Referring to ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s video case, he remarked the PML-N had forgotten their ethics while recording the video, but they are protesting the FIA’s actions now.

The FIA raided the party secretariat Thursday evening. According to a source, the FIA team was looking for evidence regarding the Judge Arshad Malik case in the party’s social media cell.

