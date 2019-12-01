Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Fawad defends Musharraf, calls for treason cases against his govt

49 mins ago
At least 11 cabinet members today were in Musharraf’s govt

If a treason case has been lodged against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, one should be registered against all those in government with him, said Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister for science and technology.

Chaudhry spoke to the media in Jhelum where he said Musharraf rid the country of then PML-N head Nawaz Sharif in 1999, so he did something doubly good for the country.

The government filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, asking it to stop a special court from announcing the verdict in the treason case against the former president until he is able to come to the country. The court approved the request.

Chaudhry said he believed the treason case against Musharraf was against Article 4 of the Constitution, which refers to equality before law. He said when Musharraf was in power, people used to stand with their lighters at the ready to light his cigar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet today has some of the same faces of Musharraf’s government.

Finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Housing and Works Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Food Security Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and Federal Minister of Climate Change Amin Aslam all served in Musharraf’s government, in some capacity.

When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, Chaudhry said, his family has no hope that he’ll return, what hope would I have.

