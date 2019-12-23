Court’s verdict against Musharraf is our narrative: PML-N senator

Says party is silent because of Nawaz Sharif's health

"The court's verdict is our narrative," PML-N Senator Musaddik Malik told Amber Shamsi on Sunday. He admitted that there was a silence from his party in the last few weeks but said it was because of Nawaz Sharif's health.

Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president who is currently in London, hasn't openly spoken about the verdict against Musharraf.

Senator Malik, however, believes that his leader will definitely give his version if someone questions him in London. "He must have read the verdict by now," he added.

Musharraf was awarded the death sentence by a special court on December 17 under Article 6 of the constitution in the high treason case.