Court wants special board to submit Zardari’s new medical reports 

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is said to be suffering from cardiac problems. The Islamabad High Court wants a special medical board to look into the PPP leader’s tests and submit a report by December 11.

PIMS Hospital has been ordered to form the board and they have been advised to include Zardari’s personal physician in it too.

The medical reports submitted in the court are dated August 1 and September 1 and the court wants his new reports now.

Farooq H Naek, who is representing Zardari, told the media that his client has been unwell for quite some time.

On December 3, Zardari filed for bail on medical grounds in the two NAB cases against him. He submitted two separate requests in the Park Lane and money laundering references against him. The petition argues that the PPP co-chairperson should be given bail till the completion of the trial against him.

The PPP co-chairperson was arrested on June 10 after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail, while his sister was taken into custody four days later. NAB is investigating the siblings for their alleged involvement in money laundering and Park Lane cases.