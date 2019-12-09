Cabinet has seven days to decide on Maryam’s ECL plea 

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz wants her name removed from the Exit Control List so she can fly to London to take care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

The Lahore High Court took up her petition on Monday and ordered the federal cabinet to decide on the matter in seven days.

We want the cabinet to see the case first, remarked Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. The petition says that Maryam is under a lot of mental pressure because of her father’s health.

Amjad Pervaiz, Maryam’s lawyer, said that his client was in jail when her name was put on the no-fly list. It was put there without taking into account her stance, he argued. Maryam has not been accused of either corruption or misuse of authority, he added.

Maryam was asked to submit her passport when she was granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, Pervaiz told the court.

The court has issued notices to NAB for keeping her passport.

